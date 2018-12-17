Prosecutors seek new sentencing hearing for Paul attacker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors seeking a new sentencing hearing for Sen. Rand Paul's attacker say the Republican lawmaker suffered chronic pain months after being tackled while doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

Prosecutors said in a recent court filing that Rene Boucher's 30-day sentence was unreasonable for such an "inexplicable and violent assault," noting sentencing guidelines outlined 21 to 27 months in prison.

They're appealing the sentence to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors say Paul suffered broken ribs, resulting in repeated hospital trips. They say the attack damaged Paul's lung, causing him breathing problems. They also say he developed pneumonia and suffered chronic back pain months afterward.

Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, says if the victim were anyone other than a senator, the sentence would be the same as what Boucher received.

