Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shotgun killing of another man.

Kevin Michael Moore was sentenced earlier this month for the January shooting death of Jacob Wood in Gladstone.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors said Moore drove to a Gladstone house after he called a woman and overheard Wood yelling at her. He was armed with a shotgun when he confronted Wood.

The woman said she heard a gunshot and saw Wood fall. She said Moore ran out of the house and drove away.

Moore claimed he shot Wood in self-defense after Wood confronted him.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.