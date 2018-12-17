Man wins $5 million in Missouri Lottery game - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man wins $5 million in Missouri Lottery game

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area resident is a big winner in a Missouri Lottery game.

The Lottery said Monday that Jeffrey Harrison purchased a "$5,000,000 Bankroll" scratchers ticket at a Schnucks Market in Bridgeton. He claimed his prize on Dec. 11.

The game involves a $20 scratch-off ticket. Harrison claimed one of two $5 million top prizes available in the game, which began in January. Harrison is the Missouri Lottery's 508th winner of a prize worth $1 million or more.

