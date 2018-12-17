Girl accidentally slain as parents attend Christmas party - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl accidentally slain as parents attend Christmas party

Posted: Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old sister in suburban St. Louis while their parents were attending a Christmas party.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say Maliyah Palmer was shot in the head Friday night in Florissant after her brother found a 9 mm handgun in a dresser drawer in his parents' bedroom. Maliyah died later at a hospital.

The children's 16-year-old sister was watching her younger siblings at the time.

Police initially released a statement describing what happened as a "tragic accident" and said no charges would be filed. But on Monday, Chief Timothy Lowery said the statement was premature and that prosecutors would make the ultimate charging decision after the investigation is complete.

Lowery said the situation was "tragic and terrible."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.