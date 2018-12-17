Police investigate death of Kentucky jail inmate

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a McCracken County jail inmate.

A statement from police says jail staff called troopers on Friday to report an inmate had attempted to hang himself. Jail staff told police they found 35-year-old Ronald G. Ledbetter in his cell and gave him first aid until first responders arrived. The statement says Ledbetter was taken to a local hospital where he died early Sunday.

Authorities say an autopsy is planned Monday in Madisonville.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.