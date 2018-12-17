Restaurant Report Card: December 17, 2018

WSIL -- A Jackson County convenience store racked up several violations during its most recent inspection.



Eighteen total violations were found at the Huck's on Walnut Street in Murphysboro. Four of them were deemed critical. Five points were taken away because deli meat was found past the seven day storage date. Some was labeled from October 31. The inspection happened on November 7. A total of six points were lost because the three compartment sink was not set up correctly. The hand sink needs to be easily accessible to employees. A mop was blocking the sink and there were no paper towels available. That was also a four point deduction. Four more points had to be taken away because a door was not properly closed.

That can lead to pests coming inside, but no vermin was found inside.



KB Barbecue in Marion is next. The Williamson County inspector gave the spot an 88. No critical violations were found during the inspection. Some food items were being stored on the floor and bowls were being used as scoops. Both were two point deductions. Racks and floors in the walk in cooler also needed to be cleaned better.



The Carbondale location of Buffalo Wild Wings got a 96. The tabletop below the grill needed to be cleaned and the cold water line had been disconnected from the sink at the bar.



Seasoning Bistro in Benton tops our list. The Franklin County inspector gave the spot a 97. Two of the points lost were because the bathroom need self closing doors.