Electronic filings available statewide in small-claims cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say people representing themselves in small-claims cases can now avoid trips to the courthouse by filing documents electronically.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says it has expanded the availability of eFiling for self-represented litigants in small-claims cases.

The AOC first offered small claims eFiling for such litigants in pilot programs in Fayette, Hardin and Kenton counties. Officials say it's now available statewide.

AOC Director Laurie K. Dudgeon says most people represent themselves in small-claims cases, so accepting electronic filings in those cases is the "logical first step" in expanding use of eFiling.

To begin eFiling for small claims, users must register as first-time users.

EFilings are received by offices of circuit court clerk, which maintain records for circuit court and district court and operate in all 120 Kentucky counties.

