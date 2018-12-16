Shriner Claus spreads cheer to dozens

MARION -- Dozens of families get into the holiday spirit with help from the Williamson County Shrine Club.

The group has helped 700 children over the past 20 years through Operation Shriner Clause, which provides gifts to underprivileged kids during the holidays.

Lunch was provided Sunday and Christmas stories were told, then Santa Claus arrived to hand out gifts.Volunteers say they're thankful for all the support the club receives so they are able to host this memorable event each year.

"It's near and dear to my heart and just to see the smiles on these kids faces makes it all worth it," said Dale McGee, chairman.

This year the club was able to host nearly 30 children, four of them are Shriner Hospital patients.