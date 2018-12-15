Bookkeeper who used stolen money for condo, trip sentenced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bookkeeper who used stolen money for condo, trip sentenced

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A former Paducah bookkeeper who used stolen money to pay for a condo in Panama City, Florida, and a trip to see New York City's New Year's Eve ball drop, has been sentenced to prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dana Thomas was a bookkeeper at Audiology and Hearing Center in Paducah, where she used company credit cards for personal transactions from about May 2015 to December 2017.

After Thomas resigned, a new bookkeeper discovered that Thomas had stolen more than $125,000.

Thomas pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August. On Friday, she was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay restitution of $147,770.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.