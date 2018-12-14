Two people killed in semi crash on Interstate 57

WILLIAMSON Co., Ill -- Illinois State Police confirm two people died in a semi-trailer crash on Interstate 57 Friday evening.

It happened at 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes at milepost 52, south of Marion.

Troopers say a 2015 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer traveled off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason before striking a group of trees.

The driver and passenger were both ejected.

The Williamson County Coroner's office declared the driver and passenger deceased on scene.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.