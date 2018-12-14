Hurst food drive needs donations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hurst food drive needs donations

HURST, Ill. -- Officials in Hurst need some help stocking up the town's food pantry.

Hurst holds food drives regularly and this month, Harrison's Sport Shop is helping out as a drop-off location for donations.

The business plans on holding a raffle for people who donate with the winner getting a $250 dollar gift certificate.

Hurst city manager Ted Wanner said the food pantry runs solely on donations.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of older folks and people with injuries, that sort of thing, that are on disability that get one check a month and that's all they get," Wanner said. so we try to help them out on a monthly basis."

The food drive ends Monday night, when Harrison's plans to hold its raffle drawing.

Wanner said people can still donate at city hall.

