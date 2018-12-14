Job Squad: Dec. 14, 2018

WSIL -- There are a handful of opportunities in our Job Squad report this week.

Wexford Health Sources is hiring a psychologists at both Menard Correctional Center in Chester and Pinckneyville Correctional Center. Each is a full-time position. Prior experience is required as is a license to practice in Illinois. Learn more about the positions here.

The Regional Office of Education in Marion is holding a training for substitute teachers. It's happening Wednesday (Dec. 19) from 9 a.m. until noon. This training is free. Call to register: (618) 998-1283 ext. 200.

John A. Logan College in Carterville is looking for full-time instructors for the spring semester. Parent and tot swim classes happen on Saturdays and.advanced swimming is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can apply by emailing your details here.