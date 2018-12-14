Job Squad: Dec. 14, 2018 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Squad: Dec. 14, 2018

WSIL -- There are a handful of opportunities in our Job Squad report this week.

Wexford Health Sources is hiring a psychologists at both Menard Correctional Center in Chester and Pinckneyville Correctional Center. Each is a full-time position. Prior experience is required as is a license to practice in Illinois. Learn more about the positions here.

The Regional Office of Education in Marion is holding a training for substitute teachers. It's happening Wednesday (Dec. 19) from 9 a.m. until noon. This training is free. Call to register: (618) 998-1283  ext. 200.

John A. Logan College in Carterville is looking for full-time instructors for the spring semester. Parent and tot swim classes happen on Saturdays and.advanced swimming is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can apply by emailing your details here

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
