Train kills pedestrian in Jackson County

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. DECEMBER 14, 2018

WSIL -- The Jackson County Coroner confirms the victim in the crash is Ethan Stein, 20, of Willowbrook, Illinois.

UPDATE 5:46 a.m.

WSIL-- The Jackson County sheriff's office says a person was killed after being hit by a train north of Carbondale early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train about a half-mile north of the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 51.

The Jackson County coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family and the investigation is ongoing.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a train versus pedestrian incident early Friday morning in Jackson County.

Carbondale Police tell news 3 that a person was hit by an Amtrak train near U.S. Highway 51, but did not elaborate on the person's condition.

Police say they assisted in the investigation that's being led by Jackson County sheriff's department.

Witnesses on the train tell news 3 that train workers informed them that a person was hit by the train, causing a delay of nearly two hours.

News 3 is working to gather more information on the investigation.