Coroner: Senior living center resident dies of hypothermia

UPDATED: DECEMBER 14,2018 5:10 p.m.

WSIL -- Carbondale police now confirm they have an active death investigation into the woman's death.

Her name is not being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

CARBONDALE, Ill -- Authorities investigate a death at a local senior living center in Carbondale.

Prairie Living at Chautauqua administrator, Terri Pasquino, said in a statement:

"At this time, Prairie Living at Chautauqua is devastated by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident and family at this difficult time. The well-being and safety of all our residents is our number one concern. We are also guided by residents rights and an individuals right to engage with the greater community. We are cooperating with local authorities. We are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly due to patient privacy laws. We also want to respect the privacy of the deceased resident and her family."

News 3 did confirm with the Jackson County Coroner, Dr. Thomas Kupferer, a woman from the home died at the hospital earlier this week.

The coroner says preliminary results show the woman died of cardiac arrest due to hypothermia.

Prairie Living at Chautauqua is a supportive living community for people 65 years and older.

The senior complex has 125 apartments.

