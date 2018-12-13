Nearly 50 tires slashed at Carbondale car dealerships

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Car dealerships in Carbondale are busy with the holiday season, but they are also dealing with slashed tires on vehicles.

Vogler Ford says they have flat tires on more than 20 vehicles in their lot.

Says manager Kern Weshinskey says the suspect seemed to target the cars on the outsides of the lot.

Weshinskey says in there are at least 46 tires that have been slashed.

The surveillance video shows a person in a light colored sweatshirt and blue jeans walking on the car lot just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

"We have 16 cameras around here and he managed not to be a full face shot in any of them," Weshinskey said. "We got him walking and and can see what he was wearing but that's going to be hard to find anyone by."

When Weshinskey reported the vandalism to police, Vogler found out they weren't the only dealership the tire slasher hit.

"I called police once I noticed half a dozen trucks out in the lot leaning," Weshinskey said. "When I called Thursday morning, they already had another car dealer report the same thing."

Vogler had heard Vic Koenig Chevrolet, just down the street, was also hit by a tire slasher.

"After I told the police who I was and that I had to report the slashed tires, they told me they already had a report and were sorry to hear we were another victim," Weshinskey said.

News 3 took our camera to Vic Koenig Chevrolet and found a handful of trucks leaning because of slashed tires.

Weshinskey says this is their busiest time of year with holiday sales and changing out the models.

"If you have a problem where you feel you need to get your anger out on something, then go talk to someone, don't go destroy someone else's property," Weshinskey said.

The tires on the trucks can cost up to $225 per tire and paying the deductible on the vehicles will cost at least $5,000.

Vogler doesn't expect to have all the vehicles fixed until the end of January.

If you have any information about the suspect, Vogler wants you to call Carbondale Police 618-457-3200.

