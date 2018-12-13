SIU board approves reorganization plan, interim chancellor

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU leaders move forward with their effort to reorganize the Carbondale campus.

The board of trustees unanimously approved a measure to send its plans to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval.

"This is an indication to IBHE that we support reorganization," board chairwoman Amy Sholar said. "This is not an endgame. This is a beginning."

Officials are trying to reduce the number of academic units so there's less bureaucracy in the way of students getting an education.

Campus leaders have been working on reorganizing the campus structure for years. They're working off the blueprint former Chancellor Carlo Montemagno put out last year.

So far, the Faculty Senate and the Graduate Council have approved eight of the 21 proposed schools in the reorganization proposal.

SIU currently has 58 departments within eight colleges, and leaders want to reduce that to 21 schools within six colleges.

Several people spoke out for and against the reorganization effort.

"The board is voting to eliminate all academic departments, despite opposition of every student and faculty constituency body," SIU alumnus Johnathan Flowers said.

"Endorsing change for Carbondale should be a no-brainer for this board of trustees, who are charged to make decisions in the best decisions of the SIU campus and the system," SIU professor Kathleen Chwalisz said.

Sholar said talks will continue regarding the other 13 academic units that haven't been approved yet.

In other business, the SIU board unanimously approved the appointment of John Dunn as interim chancellor.

Dunn served as interim chancellor before in 2006-2007 and spent the prior four years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Dunn left SIU to become president of Western Michigan University in 2007. He retired in June 2017.

SIU interim president Dr. Kevin Dorsey previously said the person nominated for interim chancellor would not be a candidate for the permanent position. SIU is looking for a new chancellor after the death of former chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October.

Dorsey said Dunn begins Jan. 1.