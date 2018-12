2018 Sounds of the Season Schedule

WSIL-TV -- Welcome to the 29th annual Sounds of the Season holiday music event. Each year, WSIL-TV welcomes area school choirs to our studio to record songs celebrating the Christmas season.

WSIL -- Each year school choirs from around the region visit the WSIL and WSIU studios to record our Sounds of the Season program. You can catch the entire show on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and again after Nightline signs off on Christmas Eve.

A clip from each school will also be aired during News 3 broadcasts. Here's the schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 15

6:58 a.m. - Agape Christian High School Choir

6:28 p.m. - Pope Co. High School Concert Choir

10:28 p.m. - Marion High School Madrigal

Sunday, Dec. 16

6:58 a.m. - Massac Co. High School Concert Choir

5;28 p.m. - Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Concert Choir

10:28 p.m. - Benton Middle School Lab Choir

Monday, Dec. 17

5:58 a.m. - Murphysboro High School Concert Choir

6:58 a.m. - Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center Third Grade Chorus (Mt. Vernon)

5:28 p.m. - Pope Co. High School Madrigal Singers

6:28 p.m. - Frankfort Community High School Concert Choir

6:58 p.m. - John A. Logan College Concert Choir

10:28 p.m. - Herrin High School Chorus

Tuesday, Dec. 18

5:58 a.m. - Herrin High School Chorus

6:58 a.m. - Jasper Jr High School Choir

5:28 p.m. - Carrier Mills-Stonefort Grade School Choir

6:28 p.m. - Herrin Junior High School Chorus

6:58 p.m. - Zeigler-Royalton Junior High Chorus

10:28 p.m. - Harrisburg High School Choir

Wednesday, Dec. 19

5:58 a.m. - Benton High School Madrigals

6:58 a.m. - Murphysboro Middle School Chorus

5:28 p.m. - Marion Junior Jazz Choir

6:28 p.m. - Carterville High School Madrigal Singers

6:58 p.m. - Carbondale Community High School Concert Choir

10:28 p.m. - Pinckneyville Community High School Chamber Chorus

Thursday, Dec. 20

5:58 a.m. - Sesser-Valier High School Chorus

6:58 a.m. - Century Junior/Senior High School Choir

5:28 p.m. - Carterville Junior High School Lab Choir

6:28 p.m. - Frankfort Community High School REDVolution (West Frankfort)

6:58 p.m. - Southern Illinois Children’s Choir

10:28 p.m. - Marion Junior Jazz Choir

Friday, Dec. 21

5:58 a.m. - Pinckneyville Junior High 6-8 Chorus

6:58 a.m. - Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School Choir

5:28 p.m. - Southern Illinois Children’s Apprentice Choir

6:28 p.m. - DeSoto Junior High Chorus

6:58 p.m. - Sesser-Valier High School Chorus

10:28 p.m. - Murphysboro Middle School Chorus

Saturday, Dec. 22

6:58 a.m. - Geff Grade School Junior High Choir

5:28 p.m. - Zeigler-Royalton High School Chorus

10:28 p.m. - Frankfort Community High School Concert Choir (West Frankfort)

Sunday, Dec. 23

6:58 a.m. - Pope County Junior High Choir

5:28 p.m. - Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center Third Grade Chorus (Mt. Vernon Primary)

10:28 p.m. - Carbondale Community High School Concert Choir

Monday, Dec. 24

5:58 a.m. - Benton High School Madrigals

6:58 a.m. - NCOE High School Choir

5:28 p.m. - Carterville High School Madrigal Singers

6:28 p.m. - Pinckneyville Community High School Chamber Chorus

6:58 p.m. - Murphysboro High School Concert Choir

10:28 p.m. - Marion High School Madrigal

Tuesday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

6:58 a.m. - Harrisburg High School Choir

10:28 pm - John A. Logan College Logan Singers