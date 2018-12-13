Pets of the Week: December 13, 2018 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: December 13, 2018

Perry Co. Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS Perry Co. Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS
Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012 Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012
Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696 Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696

WSIL -- No reindeer in our pets of the week, but the Perry County Humane Society has 'Kali the red nosed Pit Bull Terrier" up for grabs. She's about 50 pounds and 2 and a half years old. You can call 618-542-DOGS or stop by the shelter in Du Quoin.

Next is Dottie. She's a rat terrier at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield. No word on her age.

We have a kitten named Ellie. She's at Salem Animal Control in Kell. 

