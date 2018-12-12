Abuse of recycling center forces leaders to change hours of operations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Williamson County officials say people are not following the rules when it comes to the county's recycling program, and that has led to a significant change.

For about a year, Williamson County had left dumpsters out 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for community to dispose of their recyclables.

But because people have been leaving trash, metals, and even mattresses at the site, the county board has had to change that.

County Commissioner Ron Ellis says the county is now closing the drop-off sites on weekends in an effort to stop the illegal dumping. If the abuse of the sites continues, the county may further limit access.