Del Monte recalls more than 60,000 cases of canned corn

WSIL -- Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling more than 60,000 cases of canned FIESTA CORN seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under-processing. The company is concerned this could result in contamination by spoilage organisms which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.

Nobody has gotten sick from the corn, but the company is recalling 64,242 cases out of an abundance of caution.

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following "Best if Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
September 3, 2021
September 4, 2021
September 5, 2021
September 6, 2021
September 22, 2021
September 23, 2021

The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states including Illinois and Missouri.

You can click here to read more about the recall on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website.

