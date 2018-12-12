How giving up a smartphone can net you $100,000 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

How giving up a smartphone can net you $100,000

WSIL -- How would you like to make $100,000 a year? All you have to do is give up your smartphone for one year.

Vitaminwater is giving one lucky fan the chance. To be eligible, you must use the describe what a year without a smartphone would be like for you on twitter or instagram using #nophoneforayear. The beverage company says they will select a winner based on originality/creativity, brand relevance, humor and quality of their submission.

The person won't have to totally off the grid. Vitaminwater will give the person a Nokia 3310 to make calls and text. The phone was the most popular phone in 2000 (the year vitaminwater launched).

To determine if the person does in fact give up a smartphone for the year, vitaminwater will give the contestant a lie detector test at the end of the year. If the person passes, he or she gets the $100,000. If the person fails, he or she gets nothing.

For full rules, click here.

