How would a government shutdown affect southern Illinois?

WSIL -- A looming government shutdown could impact southern Illinois.

The possibility of a shutdown exists later this month amid heated discussions between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders about funding for a wall at the Mexican border.

"If we don't get what we want, one way or the other. Whether it's through you, through a military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government," President Donald Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday.

The president and Democratic leaders disagree about funding for a border wall.

"We need modern technology to stop the drug cartels from importing the poison that is killing our kids, not a medieval solution like a wall from sea to shining sea," U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, said.

And the $5 billion request for a wall could force a government shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, (R) Murphysboro, said the impact of a shutdown would be minimal-- because the government has already passed bills to fund parts of the government.

"No essential services will be lost in any of this, if a shutdown occurs over this," Bost said. "Unless you're part of one of these agencies, odds are you won't notice it."

Senate Democrats project nearly 800-thousand federal workers could be affected by a shutdown.

People deemed essential would be required to work, like federal courthouse staff or corrections officers, but they wouldn't be paid until the shutdown ends.

Bost says the issue of border security needs to be dealt with.

"We don't have the secure border that we're supposed to have, so we must make that investment for our children and our grandchildren," Bost said.

Bost says he doesn't want to see a shut down-- but Democrats need to get serious about increasing border security.

Congress and the White House have until Dec. 21 before funding runs out for roughly 25 percent of the government's operations.