Tampons recalled because they were unraveling inside people's bodies

WSIL -- Kimberly-Clark is recalling some U by Kotex Sleek Tampons because they can unravel inside women, causing infections and injury.

The company is recalling specific lots of the regular absorbency tampons that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018.

Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores. You can click here for a list of the recalled lot numbers. Or you can click here to enter your product lot number to see if it is impacted.

Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There have also been reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

If you have any of the recalled lot in your possession, you should stop using them immediately and call Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall.