Man accused of beating infant son to death faces murder charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of beating infant son to death faces murder charges

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. -- Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of beating his infant son to death.

The Williamson County State's Attorney previously charged Devin O'Daniell with multiple counts of battery in the death of a three-month-old child.

Police say they responded to a report from a woman on Nov. 23 about her son being abused and officers arrested O'Daniell.

The next day, sources say O'Daniell was beaten inside the Williamson County Jail.

O'Daniell is in custody on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18.

