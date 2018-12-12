Saline County Clerk passes away - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saline County Clerk passes away

Roger Craig Roger Craig

SALINE COUNTY, ILL.— News 3 has confirmed Saline County Clerk Roger Craig passed away this morning.

Craig was elected to the office Nov. 6 after defeating Julie Dunn. GOP Precinct committeemen will vote on new nominee to replace Craig. That nominee will be presented to the Saline County Board for confirmation.

Craig was 56 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

