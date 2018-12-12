More than 70 floats registered for Lights Parade

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The annual Harrisburg Lights Parade is on track to be the biggest to date.

The parade is Saturday,, December 15 at 6 p.m. and will take place along Poplar and South Main streets.

Harrisburg Mayor John Mcpeek said around 75 floats are registered to be in the parade. Santa is also scheduled to be a part of the festivities, riding on a float and meeting with children at the Lions Club.

Before the parade, there will be Christmas music and karaoke at the Harrisburg Courtyard from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.