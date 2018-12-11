Doctor works on mental exam for murder suspect

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- One of three people charged with murdering a woman in 2016 is scheduled to stand trial in February.

Lawyers discussed a mental examination of Tiesha Anderson in Jackson County court Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged Anderson, Robert Dennis and Lauren Stinde in the death of Robin Stief.

Police found her body near Piles Fork Creek in Carbondale in August 2016.

Stinde has already pleaded guilty and Dennis went to trial in October, but a judge declared a mistrial after Dennis had an outburst in court while representing himself.

The schedule for Anderson's case remains in place but Anderson's lawyer, Joseph Cervantez, said that could change depending on the doctor's report.

The doctor is looking into whether or not Anderson was mentally sane when the crime occurred.

Prosecutors believe Dennis met women through online dating apps and tried forming a "family-type unit" with them. They also say he was abusive and controlling of the women he met, including Stief, and when Stief tried to leave roughly a week after meeting Dennis, he attacked her with a hammer and suffocated her with a pillow.

Anderson's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28 and the trial is set for Feb. 4.

Dennis is due back in court Jan. 31 for a status hearing while Stinde is scheduled to be back in court for a case management conference April 22.