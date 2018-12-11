Herrin Police warn of phone scams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Herrin Police warn of phone scams

WSIL -- The Herrin Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The department says it never solicits money over the phone. 

Experts say if you get a phone call you think is suspicious, ask the caller questions. 

Tina Morrow, Assistant Chief of Police with the Marion Police Department, says you should always ask to verify who they are and why they are calling. 

If you suspect a caller is a scam, call your local law enforcement.

