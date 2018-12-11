More jobs in southern Illinois despite high unemployment

WSIL -- The National Conference of State Legislatures reports 155,000 jobs were created in November. But, the unemployment rate for Illinois in October rose by one-tenth of a percent making it to 4.2 percent. Still, businesses throughout southern Illinois tell News 3 there are still plenty of places that are hiring.

Rhea Shults works at a temp agency where she finds companies the right candidate for the job as well as the right job for the candidate. She is the supervisor consultant at Staff Quick in Marion and says she's seen an increase in employment opportunities this year.

Shults said, "We do have a lot of full-time positions especially in the state of Illinois. Employees are starting to use temp agencies more and more."

Recent data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows the unemployment rate is still high at 4.2 percent, particularly in the southern region, a rate greater than 4.9 percent. The national rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistic.

But businesses like Dillard's in Marion say they're still hiring. Store manager, Donna Smith, said, "Part-time, full-time, if someone's wanting something just through the holidays, we also have that available."

And they've always had good business throughout the years despite the Marion mall closing.

"We really never relied on mall traffic for many years I've been with the company for 24 years and you know I've seen a lot of change in the mall," said Smith.

Shults adds there are jobs for anyone in the region, they just have to look.

Here's a list of some places in the region hiring:

Dillard's, Target, Walmart, Goodwill, Aldi, Kroger, Home Depot, Applebee's, Steak 'n Shake in Marion, Goodwill, Quatro's Pizza, Panera, IHOP, Chili's, and Dick's Sporting Goods.