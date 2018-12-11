West Frankfort business puts up an Angel Tree to help children i - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West Frankfort business puts up an Angel Tree to help children in need

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A decline in shopping opportunities in West Frankfort has limited the Shop With a Cop program's abilities, but luckily a local business stepped in to help. Superintendent for Frankfort Community Unit School District 168, Matt Donkin, says it was a logistical problem getting children to a store to shop. 

Luckily, a local business has partnered with the school district. Herron Chiropractic Center has created an angel tree with students from the school district. Nearly 70 ornaments hang on the tree with students' names and their wish lists. Donkin says the school district chooses students it recognizes need help. 

If you would like to help, ornaments can be picked up at Herron Chiropractic Center in West Frankfort. The last day to drop off the gifts is December 18th.

