Former provost nominated for interim chancellor job at SIUC

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The interim president of Southern Illinois University picks a former provost to lead the Carbondale campus.

Kevin Dorsey announced he will recommend John Dunn to the SIU Board of Trustees at its next meeting, Dec. 13.

Dunn served as interim chancellor before in 2006-2007 and spent the prior four years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Dunn left SIU to become president of Western Michigan University in 2007. He retired in June 2017.

Dorsey previously said the person nominated for interim chancellor would not be a candidate for the permanent position. SIU is looking for a new chancellor after the death of former chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October.

Dorsey said Dunn would begin Jan. 1 if approved by the board.

Dorsey's email to the campus: