Former provost nominated for interim chancellor job at SIUC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former provost nominated for interim chancellor job at SIUC

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The interim president of Southern Illinois University picks a former provost to lead the Carbondale campus.

Kevin Dorsey announced he will recommend John Dunn to the SIU Board of Trustees at its next meeting, Dec. 13.

Dunn served as interim chancellor before in 2006-2007 and spent the prior four years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Dunn left SIU to become president of Western Michigan University in 2007. He retired in June 2017.

Dorsey previously said the person nominated for interim chancellor would not be a candidate for the permanent position. SIU is looking for a new chancellor after the death of former chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October.

Dorsey said Dunn would begin Jan. 1 if approved by the board.

Dorsey's email to the campus:

Members of the SIU Carbondale community, 

I am pleased to let you know that the appointment of Dr. John M. Dunn as interim chancellor of SIU Carbondale will be considered by the SIU Board of Trustees during its meeting on Thursday. 

Many of you know Dr. Dunn from his time as SIU's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2002 to 2006 and as interim chancellor in 2006-2007. He went on to a successful presidency at Western Michigan University, retiring last year. 

A native of Pinckneyville, Dr. Dunn's academic career started as a faculty member at the University of Connecticut. He served as chair of the Department of Exercise and Sport Science, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Performance and associate provost at Oregon State University and as dean of the University of Utah's College of Health before coming to SIU. 

Dr. Dunn's academic work focuses on the long-term health of individuals with disabilities. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in special education from Northern Illinois University and a doctoral degree in physical education from Brigham Young University. 

Dr. Dunn will bring to his interim role significant higher education leadership experience as well as knowledge of SIU. I am grateful that he has accepted the opportunity to lead our continued progress as we enter our 150th year. 

He will take on his new role January 1, 2019, pending the board's approval.

Sincerely,

J. Kevin Dorsey, M.D., Ph.D.
Interim President, SIU System
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.