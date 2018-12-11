State fire marshal investigating two house fires in Cairo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State fire marshal investigating two house fires in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. -- The State Fire Marshal is in Cairo to investigate two house fires. It all started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews responded to a house on fire at 34th and Elm Streets. 

The fire chief says flames spread to a neighboring house. We're told no one was living in either house and no injures have been reported.

