Carbondale NAACP & Police set to meet

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- On Thursday, Dec. 13 Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale NAACP are coming together for a special meeting. The two groups are working to build a better relationship.

The event is called 'World Cafe' and will be held at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. Watch the video for more details.

