HERRIN, Ill. -- If volunteering more in 2019 is on your list of New Year's resolutions, listen up. First Christian Church of Herrin is teaming up with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host "A Night to Shine Prom" for people with special needs.

The event is Friday, Feb. 8 but work is already getting underway. Volunteers are needed now. You can call (618) 942-2955 and ask for Derek Levins or email him here.