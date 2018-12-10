Changes come to 'dangerous' intersection after News 3 report

MARION, Ill. -- Those who drive through through a busy intersection in Marion say an accident that happened on Monday, is a prime example of why something needs to change to make it safer for drivers.

Just before 4 p.m., a semi and a car collided on Route 13 at Halfway Road.

Tina Foulks and her daughter were on their way home from Walmart, heading to Interstate 57 when a semi hit the car they were traveling in.

"My light turned green so I proceeded through the light and the next thing I know, the semi hit me," Foulks said.

Foulks said when the semi driver got out of his truck to check on her and her daughter, he said he thought his light was green.

"His light was definitely not green because I was at a full stop at the light so I know my light was green when i started to go through the intersection," Foulks said.

Monday's accident is one of many that happen at the same location. Over the past five years, Marion Police records show there have been 148 accidents at the intersection, but luckily there were no fatalities.

The number of accidents doesn't surprise Morgan Williams, who works at the AT&T store located at the intersection.

"I turn left there every morning and know that light doesn't stay green for very long," Williams said. "I know if there is a semi in front of me, I know I won't have enough time to make the turn."

The problem most drivers see is the countless cars and trucks running the red light on Route 13 to make a left turn onto Halfway Road. Two weeks ago, News 3's cameras captured a semi turning in front of cars on a red light.

A few days after our report, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) put up cameras to review the intersection. Marion Mayor Anthony Rinella says last Wednesday, IDOT extended the turn signal onto Halfway Road by 6 seconds.

"They could add thirty seconds to it and if there were enough semis or vehicles lined up there, they are still going to go through a red light," Rinella said. "What it really boils down to is people obeying the law."

Foulks and her daughter also want changes to the intersection, so no one else has to experience an accident there.

"It could have been worse," Foulks said. "It was an 18-wheeler that hit us, it could have been so much worse. I'm grateful because I was at the stoplight and I wasn't going 40 miles-per-hour."

The City of Marion and IDOT will meet again Tuesday morning to discuss what the best solution is to make the intersection safer.

Rinella says one of the ideas being brought up is adding a fourth light across Route 13 for a turn signal so vehicles don't have to look at the two small signals.