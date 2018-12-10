Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to possible metal pieces

WSIL -- CTI Foods LLC, based in Owingsville, Kentucky, is recalling approximately 30 thousand pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links because they may contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today that 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage links may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

23.4-oz. pouches of "Jimmy Dean HEAT 'n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey" with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 19085" on the back of the product packaging. To view the label of the products being recalled, click here.

These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee, from where it was further distributed to retail stores in 21 states.

If you have purchased these products, do not eat them. Instead, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.