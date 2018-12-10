Local nursing student is giving back to the community - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local nursing student is giving back to the community

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A nursing student from John A. Logan College has decided he wants to give back. 

John Olson was adopted as a child from Russia, and says he feels blessed with much. He says that's why he is collecting toys to donate to children at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale this holiday season. 

John is collecting toys at two different locations. If you'd like to donate, you can do so at Lowe's in Carbondale, and at Trico Senior High School until December 21st.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.