Local nursing student is giving back to the community

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A nursing student from John A. Logan College has decided he wants to give back.

John Olson was adopted as a child from Russia, and says he feels blessed with much. He says that's why he is collecting toys to donate to children at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale this holiday season.

John is collecting toys at two different locations. If you'd like to donate, you can do so at Lowe's in Carbondale, and at Trico Senior High School until December 21st.