Poshard Foundation gathers 1,700 toys for kids this holiday season

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A tradition for more than two decades, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children gathers hundreds of toys for kids who otherwise may not get anything for Christmas.

Tri-State Business Equipment in Harrisburg is one of the organizations supplying the toys, along with Ameren and Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

General Manager Richard Clark gathers the toys during his annual Christmas party, asking guests to bring a toy.

"It was a city-wide office Christmas party that started out very small, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger," Clark said.

Clark said the toy drive is important to him because he was also on similar toy drive lists.

"I so feared what it would be like for them to go back to school after Christmas vacation with nothing, and all their friends having had toys, and how tough that can be on them."

Jo Poshard of the Poshard Foundation said about 1,700 toys will go to roughly 400 children in the area.

"It means to us that children are going to be able to smile Christmas morning," Poshard said. "It feels like someone cares about them, someone remembered them, whether its comes from Santa Claus or their parents, that they will know that they're cared for."

Toy distribution continues through Tuesday.