2.5 earthquake NE of Pinckneyville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2.5 earthquake NE of Pinckneyville

WSIL -- A small earthquake registering 2.5 according to the U.S. Geological Survey was recorded about four miles northeast of Pinckneyville early Sunday morning. The earthquake originated roughly eight miles below ground just after 5:00 a.m. 

James Conder, a professor of Geology at SIU, says its likely most people didn't feel any shaking due to the depth of the earthquake.

He says an earthquake of that depth would likely need to be at least a 4.0 to be noticeable. 

Conder says this is a good reminder to update your earthquake safety plan, given our region's proximity to the Wabash and New Madrid faults.

