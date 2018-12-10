Officials warn of behavioral health care worker shortage

CHICAGO -- Mental health advocates plead with lawmakers to increase funding for behavioral healthcare workers.

Officials who spoke today at a hearing in Chicago Monday say Illinois has the sixth-largest shortage of behavioral health care workers in the country.

It's something officials at the Gateway Foundation in Carbondale say is a complicated problem.

Executive director A'nna Jurich said a lot of the changes in behavioral health care have been driven by insurance companies or managed care organizations.

"When I started 24 years ago, people stayed up to a year, and now they stay 20-30 days, so that's a huge difference," Jurich said. "And so it requires us to do a lot more work in a shorter period of time and be much more consistent and driven with what we're doing."

And they have to do that work with fewer qualified workers.

"We're trying all different types of ways to recruit and support and train individuals that want to be working in this field but I just think there's been an overall decline," Jurich said. "It's a really tough population to work with so people get into the field and they really enjoy it or they don't and they move on."

Advocacy groups told lawmakers in Chicago Monday about possible solutions to the problem.

"The regulations that oversee community mental health should be blown up," Heather O'Donnell , vice president of the Chicago mental health facility Thresholds said. "And that's being kind."

That includes paying behavioral health care workers more for their services because qualified people find higher-paying jobs in other states.

"Until we address the rates, we're not going to be attracting the staff we need to Illinois to build our farm team," Sara Howe of the Illinois Association for Mental Health said.

Jurich said she's doing what she can to recruit workers, but it's tough.

"There's a lot of payoff if you do it, but it's a lot of work and it's not a high-paying position," Jurich said.

Lawmakers approved the creation of a task force to study a possible Behavioral Health Education System run by at least one of the state's universities.

Because the governor didn't sign the bill until August, officials say they need more time for the task force to finish its report.