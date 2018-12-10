Franklin County leaders continue to push for new courthouse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- For the third time since 2015, Franklin County Board members want to try to replace the county courthouse with a three-quarter of a percent or 1 percent sales tax increase. Officials said they plan to demolish the 1875 courthouse and build a brand new courthouse costing the county $15 million.

Franklin County Board chairman, Randall Crocker, said a new courthouse is the best option because they don't think it's feasible to repair the old building.

"The old courthouse the existing courthouse was built back in the 1875, and the auction of it just doesn’t work. It has crumbling foundation there's so many issues with it," said Crocker.

Business owners in Franklin County like Kevin Edwards, who owns Edwards Antiques and Jewelry in Benton, believe the tax increase can possibly hurt his business.

County officials said this new courthouse is needed, so they'll push for the proposal. But voters already rejected similar proposals in the past. Two previous referendums proposing tax increases to pay for a new courthouse were shot down.

The Franklin County Board plans to vote December 18 on whether to put the sales tax increase on the April ballot.