Knoob withdraws petition for Carbondale City Council

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A candidate for city council is withdrawing from the race, but says it has nothing to do with an objection to his nominating petition.

As we previously reported, Carbondale city council candidate Jerrold Hennrich claims fellow candidate Greg Knoob violated rules when he collected signatures from people who do not live in the Carbondale city limits on his nominating petition.

"I've went over and over the signatures and they are just not there. I mean, even making the best arguments that I possibly can for Mr. Knoob, I can only find 15 valid signatures," said Hennrich.

The electoral board met for less than ten minutes Monday morning before setting a date to hear arguments from both sides next week.

After the hearing, Knoob's attorney, Alfred Sanders, admitted his client had some invalid signatures but believed there were enough valid ones to get him on the ballot. He says Knoob had to gather signatures quickly after deciding to run last minute.

"He'd been talking about it for a while, but he didn't make the decision until three days before, maybe two. He just feels like the business community is not well-represented on the council here," said Sanders.

But just five hours after that meeting, Knoob withdrew his candidacy but he says it's not because of the signature concerns. In a statement, Knoob said "local code disallows any council member from holding a license in a liquor establishment with any sort of license other than a Class A license."

Knoob is the owner of Stix in Carbondale and said that his "ownership would prevent Stix from continuing to hold its license" if he were elected.

In Knoob's statement, he added if he was elected, he didn't want to begin his term on council locked in a legal battle with the city. He finished by wishing the seven other candidates good luck in the April election.