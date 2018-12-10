Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Kentucky teen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Kentucky teen

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. -- Today, a judge sentenced a Brookport man to life in prison for killing a Kentucky teen. 

As part of a plea deal today, Terry Froman agreed to plead guilty to the murder and kidnapping and other charges connected to the murder of his ex-girlfriend's son in September 2014.

Froman then kidnapped Kim Thomas, drove her to Ohio, and killed her along Interstate 75.

Terry Froman had been sentenced to death in June of 2017 for killing his ex-girlfriend. He has appealed that case all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court.

