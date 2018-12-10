Free parking in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is giving away free parking this holiday season.

Beginning Monday, December 10, visitors will be able to park at various locations for no cost for up to two hours. The parking meters will have holiday bags over them, and the parking lots will have signs.

Free parking is not available at the Amtrak Lot. The free parking ends on January 6.

If you would like more information or have questions about the free parking, call Parking Services at (618) 457-3277.