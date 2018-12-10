Restaurant Report Card: December 10, 2018

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Two organizations in Du Quoin received generous donations on Monday from a native of the town.
DU QUOIN -- A Du Quoin business will reopen tomorrow under new ownership.
MARION, Ill. -- Habitat For Humanity has completed a home for a local veteran.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Vatterott College, a for-profit college, announced its immediate closure: Another overcharging, underperforming for-profit college has closed its doors.
CAIRO, Ill. -- If you are driving in Cairo the week before Christmas, you may actually want to be pulled over.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- The Paducah City Commission tonight named Brian G. Laird as the Paducah Police Department's next chief.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge has found a creative way to possibly conjure remorse from a poacher he sentenced to jail.
WSIL -- A group of Thompsonville 8th graders spread some holiday cheer by hand delivering Christmas cards to more than 100 veterans at the Marion VA Monday.
WSIL -- People across the state of Illinois and across the country are wondering if President Trump may pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich before the end of the year, following a tweet from the president Sunday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A judge scheduled a trial in May for a man charged with murder after another man died in a robbery attempt.
