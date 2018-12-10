Restaurant Report Card: December 10, 2018

WSIL -- A Williamson County buffet is at the bottom of this week's Restaurant Report Card. The inspector gave Kew Gardens an 84.



One critical violation was noted during the November inspection. It was a five point loss because ant bait was found near food. Toxic materials should be stored away from edible items. Two points were taken away because food was being stored on the floor in the walk in cooler. Baking trays were also found on the floor. There were a couple of other cleaning problems noted during the inspection.

Applebee's in Mt. Vernon got a 92. Five points were lost because of issues with the dishwasher. It wasn't producing hot enough water and didn't have enough sanitizer solution in it. The Jefferson County inspector says in these situations, a three compartment sink must be set up to sanitize dishes. An ice cream scoop was being stored properly and the floor needed to be cleaned better.



Crazy Joe's Fish House in Ava got a 98. The Jackson County inspector noted a shelving unit needed to be cleaned better