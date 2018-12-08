Miles Brothers Foods has 'grand opening' in Vienna

VIENNA, Ill. -- Months after Vienna’s only grocery store left town, another had its grand opening.

Miles Brothers foods had its ribbon cutting Saturday morning, inviting the community in with a day full of activities.

People were lined up outside the doors as early as 5:30 Saturday morning, more than an hour before the doors opened.

The owners are from Vienna and say the grand opening is big for the community because it means they don’t need to leave town to get their groceries.

"Everybody is pleased, everybody is glad its here," said owner Chance Miles It means that everyone here in the community doesn't have to go anywhere else to get them. They can come here. It’s good for the community, it gives jobs."

As part of the grand opening the store has a giving tree and is participating in other charitable events.