Dealing with substance abuse issues during the holidays

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The holidays are typically a time for happy family gatherings but it could be difficult for people dealing with substance abuse issues.

The Gateway Foundation says one in ten families in Illinois are dealing with a relative's addiction issue this season.

Experts at the Carbondale office say people dealing with substance abuse have to deal with a lot this time of year.

It's important to have open talks with them about what they're experiencing.

"Letting the person know what those boundaries are and what the expectations are for activities and things like that," A'nna Jurich, executive director of the Gateway Foundation's Carbondale office said. "And I think it's also important for family members and friends to also have support for themselves, especially if the person isn't in recovery yet or is in early recovery."

Experts also say it's important for family members to realize addiction is a disease, and people dealing with it aren't always in control of their actions.