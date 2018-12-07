Expansion planned for Southern Illinois Airport in 2019

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Officials here at the Southern Illinois Airport plan to build four new buildings in 2019 at a cost of $8 million.

In order to get those projects off the ground the airport needed some help getting the money.

That's where Egyptian Electric Cooperative comes in.

It helped secure a $750,000 loan from the USDA at zero-percent interest for ten years since it's a rural utility service.

"Not every co-op in this state does it, but many have the ability to if they're an RUS borrower," Brooke Guthman, member services manager for Egyptian Electric said.

Guthman said the USDA's Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program aims to spur growth.

"It's based on your rural location as well as how many jobs it creates," Guthman said.

The USDA loan isn't the only funding source for the expansion.

The Economic Development Administration plans to give the airport a $3.75 million grant.

Another $750,000 comes from the USDA and the Delta Regional Authority will chip in $250,000.

Guthman says the money the co-op secured will help airport staff maintain, repair and recycle more planes.

"Being an electric cooperative, that's one of our cooperative principals is concern for the community," Guthman said.

The co-op also helped airport staff relocate some services, so there's room for more growth in the future.