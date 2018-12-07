Fatal crash under investigation in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

UPDATED: DECEMBER 10, 2018 2:00 p.m.

ANNA, Ill. -- The coroner has identified the man killed in Friday's crash as Kyle Darcy, 20, of Sandwich, Illinois.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

ANNA, Ill. -- Investigators on scene confirm there has been a single-vehicle fatality crash in Union County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on North Lime Kiln Road near East Lewis Street.

The victim's name has not been released.

Multiple agencies are on scene investigating the crash.
 

