Experience "A Night in Bethlehem"

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Murdale Baptist Church is giving guided tours through the marketplace of Bethlehem, and a live nativity scene.

The tours start on Saturday, December 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. and wrap up on Sunday. Each tour takes about 45 minutes to complete.

There is no cost to get in and parking is free.

Murdale Baptist Church is located at 2701 W Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901.

